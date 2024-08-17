Indian-Owned Textile Factories Resume Operations In Bangladesh Following Unrest

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 16 (KNN)

In the aftermath of recent civil unrest in Bangladesh, textile factories owned by Indian companies have recommenced operations, according to a senior official from the Commerce Ministry.



Concurrently, cross-border truck movement between India and Bangladesh has resumed at the Petrapole border crossing.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "After a period of disruption and uncertainty lasting several days, these units have now reopened."

He added, "They have communicated to us that operations are currently proceeding without issues."

This development is particularly noteworthy in light of recent comments made by India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.



On Saturday, Minister Sitharaman expressed concerns regarding Indian investments in Bangladesh, with a specific focus on the textile sector.



She highlighted that many of these investments originated from entrepreneurs based in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

"These investments were made in good faith, anticipating success in the textile and garment industries, which indeed materialised," Minister Sitharaman remarked.



She further expressed hope for the safety of these investments amid the recent turmoil.

The resumption of factory operations and cross-border trade suggests a return to normalcy in the region, though the situation continues to be monitored closely by both governments.

(KNN Bureau)