Summer School Project Presented In Fuzuli
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:53 AM
Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli has presented
the project "Summer School in Fuzuli", Azernews
reports.
The anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening, and a minute
of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.
The Culture Ministry representative and coordinator of the
summer school Rafiga Bakhshiyeva provided insight into the project
and the planned events, expressing gratitude to all the
institutions that supported the summer school.
The main goal of the project, organized by the Culture Ministry
with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, as well
as the Special Representative of the President in Aghdam, Fuzuli
and Khojavend districts, is to organize educational and exciting
leisure time for Fuzuli schoolchildren who have returned to their
native land during the summer holidays.
Students of the complete secondary school number No 1 named
after Mirza Ulugbek, which was built in Fuzuli as a gift from
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek
people.
The team of the Kurmangazy Children's Art Center performed
literary and artistic compositions in the Azerbaijani and Kazakh
languages, mugham compositions and dances of the two nations.
Examples of Kazakh folklore, and musical numbers were presented as
part of the event.
Drawing lessons, wood carving master classes, and exciting games
were also held for schoolchildren.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
