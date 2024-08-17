Mitsubishi Join Nissan And Honda Alliance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nissan and Honda can accept Mitsubishi into their alliance, Azernews reports.

According to Trend, an alliance between Japanese companies will help them reduce car development costs and fight back against the burgeoning Chinese automotive industry. Together, Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi produce more than eight million cars per year.

Mitsubishi Motors, 34 percent of which is owned by Nissan, will discuss details of a strategic partnership with Honda and Nissan. Three Japanese car giants intend to start with the standardization of on-board software, insiders say. However, they can go further: the issue of joint development of the cars themselves is also on the agenda.

Honda and Nissan announced a comprehensive cooperation in March this year. This happened against the background of the fact that Nissan is steadily losing market shares in the United States and China, the most important regions for itself, which account for about half of its global sales. In June, Nissan even had to close a factory in Changzhou, China, which had not worked for four years.

Honda is also experiencing difficulties in China. Last week, it was reported that it would shut down several lines, reducing local production by about a third.

The reasons are fierce competition in China from local brands, as well as Tesla, which produces electric cars at a gigafactory in Shanghai. The Japanese, experts say, did not have time to adjust to the turn towards "green" mobility in China, which led to a sharp drop in demand for cars with internal combustion engines in the world's largest car market.