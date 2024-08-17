Mitsubishi Join Nissan And Honda Alliance
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nissan and Honda can accept Mitsubishi into their alliance,
Azernews reports.
According to Trend, an alliance between Japanese companies will
help them reduce car development costs and fight back against the
burgeoning Chinese automotive industry. Together, Nissan, Honda and
Mitsubishi produce more than eight million cars per year.
Mitsubishi Motors, 34 percent of which is owned by Nissan, will
discuss details of a strategic partnership with Honda and Nissan.
Three Japanese car giants intend to start with the standardization
of on-board software, insiders say. However, they can go further:
the issue of joint development of the cars themselves is also on
the agenda.
Honda and Nissan announced a comprehensive cooperation in March
this year. This happened against the background of the fact that
Nissan is steadily losing market shares in the United States and
China, the most important regions for itself, which account for
about half of its global sales. In June, Nissan even had to close a
factory in Changzhou, China, which had not worked for four
years.
Honda is also experiencing difficulties in China. Last week, it
was reported that it would shut down several lines, reducing local
production by about a third.
The reasons are fierce competition in China from local brands,
as well as Tesla, which produces electric cars at a gigafactory in
Shanghai. The Japanese, experts say, did not have time to adjust to
the turn towards "green" mobility in China, which led to a sharp
drop in demand for cars with internal combustion engines in the
world's largest car market.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.