VYRE Network And TONE Multi-Media Group Partner To Enhance VYRE’S User Experience With Advertisements And Brand Partners Through Advanced Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the“Company” - OTC: CAPV), is pleased to announce its partnership with TONE Multi-Media Group LLC (“TONE Multi-Media”). The partnership will utilize TONE Multi-Media's to create a more immersive interaction with commercials across the VYRE APP and its sub-channels, and boost advertising revenue.



TONE Multi-Media has a groundbreaking technology that uses inaudible audio frequencies to trigger smart device actions, making daily activities more convenient and interactive. This innovative technology places the viewer at the center of their watching experience, allowing for real-time interaction with content and unprecedented engagement with sponsors and advertisers.

TONE Multi-Media's technology allows audiences to directly connect with brands, offering feedback, participating in polls, and enjoy customized interactive experiences based on their interests. This empowers advertisers with unique opportunities to gain insights into audience engagement through data-driven analytics. With this technology, VYRE will enable brands to measure the true impact of their advertising efforts, demonstrating that value lies not just in impressions but in active participation.

Alongside providing their technology, TONE Multi-Media will also play a key role in introducing the VYRE APP to new advertisers who already incorporate this technology into their advertising strategies.

Through this partnership VYRE and TONE Multi-Media plan to create additional sub-partnerships that will integrate the technology into live sports, original content, feature films that VYRE will distribute to theaters, and live performances.

Ryan Carter, CEO of TONE Multi-Media said, "We are thrilled to introduce our cutting-edge technology to the VYRE. This partnership not only enhances viewer engagement but also delivers measurable results for advertisers. We believe that by bridging the gap between viewers and brands, we are creating a new era of advertising that benefits all parties involved. It's about more than just watching TV; it's about experiencing it."

“As advertising evolves, I feel we need to evolve with it by keeping one step ahead of our competition. I believe TONE Multi-Media will do that with our user experience and create a more in-depth partnership with our advertisers. – David Hill CEO/ Co-Founder

As this partnership develops viewers can expect a dynamic TV-watching experience that redefines engagement. The future of television is here, and it's interactive.

ABOUT TONE MULTI-MEDIA GROUP LLC

TONE Multi-Media Group LLC is at the forefront of media innovation, dedicated to enhancing the viewer experience through cutting-edge technology. Our mission is to empower audiences and advertisers to connect in meaningful ways and transform the landscape of digital media.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes.

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations

...

Social Media @vyrenetwork

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.