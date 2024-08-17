Montero Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“ Montero ” or the“ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of August 6th, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the“ First Tranche ”) of its non-brokered private placement of up to 4,814,815 common shares of the Corporation (the“ Common Shares ”) at a price of $0.27 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000 (the“ Offering ”). An aggregate of 2,444,444 Common Shares were sold under the First Tranche for total gross proceeds of $660,000. Closing of the second tranche of the Offering is expected to be on or before August 30th, 2024, or such other date or dates that the Corporation may determine.

Dr. Tony Harwood, President and CEO of Montero, commented:“We are pleased to have completed the closing of the first tranche of Montero's private placement and are delighted in the lead subscription from Mr. Jeremy Raper.”

Montero intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV ”) and applicable securities regulatory authorities. In connection with the First Tranche, the Corporation will pay a cash finder fee of $39,600 to 708 Capital Pty Ltd. The Common Shares issued under the First Tranche are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Montero

Montero is currently in arbitration proceedings before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) seeking in excess of $90 million in damages from the United Republic of Tanzania over the expropriation of the Wigu Hill rare earth element project. Montero is also seeking a joint venture partner to advance its Avispa copper-molybdenum project in Chile. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON and has 47,725,739 shares outstanding.

For more information, contact:

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Dr. Tony Harwood , President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

Tel: +1 604 428 7050



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements, projections and estimates with respect to the Offering, including the terms, timing and completion thereof and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Such information is based on information currently available to Montero and Montero provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Montero to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Actual results relating to, among other things, completion of the agreement, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Montero's mineral properties, and financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: an inability to complete the agreement on the terms as announced or at all; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Montero's activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Montero's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Montero does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.