Azerbaijan's National Wrestling Team To Participate In World Championship

Fatima Latifova
Azerbaijan's national team of wrestlers under the age of 17 will
participate in the World Championship to be held in Amman, the
capital of Jordan, Azernews breports, citing the
press service of the Wrestling Federation.
The competition will begin with Greco-Roman wrestling in the
first days of the championship.
Under the leadership of head coach Taleh Israfilov and coaches
Nazim Ahmadov and Rasim Agayev, the following athletes will
compete: Shahid Nabiyev (45 kg), Amrah Amrahov (48 kg), Turan
Dashdamirov (51 kg), Ali Nazarov (55 kg), Ayhan Javadov (60 kg),
Emil Abdullayev (65 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (80
kg), Said Pashayev (92 kg), and Abdullah Hasanov (110 kg).
Subsequently, the team trained by head coach Rovshan Umudov and
coach Hasrat Mammadjarov will join the competition. The female team
includes Nazrin Ahmadli (40 kg), Esra Mammadli (49 kg), Fatime
Bayramova (53 kg), Fidan Babayeva (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (61 kg),
and Zahra Karimzade (69 kg).
In the final days of the championship, the freestyle wrestlers
will take to the mat. Under the guidance of head coach Asgar Khan
Novruzov and coaches Vahid Mammadov and Yashar Aliyev, the
following athletes will represent Azerbaijan: Revan Hasanov (45
kg), Hajihuseyn Ahmadzade (48 kg), Muhammad Ismayilov (51 kg),
Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg), Huseyn Ismayilov (60 kg), Isa Yusibov (65
kg), Nihad Abasov (71 kg), Muhammad Abbaszade (80 kg), Farhad
Suleymanli (92 kg), and Muxamad Qantemirov (110 kg).
Our first-class referees, Tural Aliyev and Habib Nurulu, will
officiate the matches.
It should be noted that the World Championship will take place
from August 19 to 25. The first championship of this year is
expected to see the participation of 576 young athletes. Matches
will begin each day at 09:30 Baku time, with the medal rounds
starting at 17:00.
