Artistic Gymnasts Claim Three Gold Medals At Alma Cup

Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts have secured three medals at the Alma Cup international held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

According to the regulations of the competition, performances in the all-around program were evaluated on two instruments.

Fidan Gurbanli (49,500 points) won the medal among juniors in the all-around program performed on ribbons and clubs, Alina Kolesnikova (44,150 points) claimed gold medal in the junior age category.

Nur Sadigova (51,950 points) rose to the top of the podium in the all-around fight for hoops and ball tools held among juniors.

Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli and Nur Sadigova were awarded the title of winner of the "Miss Grace" nomination in their age categories.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

