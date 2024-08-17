Artistic Gymnasts Claim Three Gold Medals At Alma Cup
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts have secured three Gold medals at
the Alma Cup international tournament held in Almaty, Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
According to the regulations of the competition, performances in
the all-around program were evaluated on two instruments.
Fidan Gurbanli (49,500 points) won the gold medal among juniors
in the all-around program performed on ribbons and clubs, Alina
Kolesnikova (44,150 points) claimed gold medal in the junior age
category.
Nur Sadigova (51,950 points) rose to the top of the podium in
the all-around fight for hoops and ball tools held among
juniors.
Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli and Nur Sadigova were awarded the
title of winner of the "Miss Grace" nomination in their age
categories.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.