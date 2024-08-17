Azerbaijani Athletes Gear Up For Int'l Sport Competition In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani are set to participate in the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations" to be held in Russia, Azernews reports.

At the competition, the national athletes will compete across several disciplines, including mini-football, 3x3, volleyball, table tennis, chess, backgammon and swimming.

Employees of the of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Science and Education, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan Airlines and State Oil Company will take part in the event.

As Azerbaijani participants gear up for this exciting opportunity, they stand ready to showcase their skills and foster international camaraderie through sports.

