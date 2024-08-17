Azerbaijani Athletes Gear Up For Int'l Sport Competition In Moscow
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani athletes are set to participate in the "Moscow
summer games of cooperative sports development associations" to be
held in Russia, Azernews reports.
At the competition, the national athletes will compete across
several disciplines, including mini-football, basketball 3x3,
volleyball, table tennis, chess, backgammon and swimming.
Employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of
Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Science and Education,
Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations,
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan Airlines
and State Oil Company will take part in the event.
As Azerbaijani participants gear up for this exciting
opportunity, they stand ready to showcase their skills and foster
international camaraderie through sports.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.