On August 14, 2024, Spire issued a press release announcing that it“has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company is working diligently to finalize its financial statements and will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.” Following this news, Spire stock dropped more than 33.5% on the next day.

