ARCA Biopharma Declares Special Dividend In Connection With The Proposed Merger With Oruka Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Special dividend estimated to be $1.59 per share



Payment of special dividend conditioned upon ARCA stockholder approval of the Proposed Merger with Oruka

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) (“ARCA”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend (the“Special Dividend”) in connection with the previously announced merger (the“Merger”) with Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated April 3, 2024 (the“Merger Agreement”).

The Special Dividend, which ARCA estimates will be $1.59 per share of ARCA's common stock, will be payable in cash to the stockholders of record as of August 26, 2024. The exact amount of the Special Dividend will be calculated pursuant to the Merger Agreement and based on ARCA's reasonable, good faith approximation of the amount by which ARCA's net cash, as determined prior to the closing of the Merger, will exceed $5,000,000. Total actual distribution of the amount of the Special Dividend could be higher or lower than $1.59 per share and the estimate for amount to be distributed to stockholders could change. The payment date in respect of the Special Dividend is scheduled for August 28, 2024.

Payment of the Special Dividend is conditioned upon approval by the ARCA stockholders of the Merger, which ARCA's stockholders will consider and vote upon at the special meeting of ARCA stockholders scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT on August 22, 2024. Closing of the Merger is expected to occur on August 29, 2024 assuming that the transaction is approved by ARCA's stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions under the Merger Agreement.

If you need assistance in voting your shares or have questions regarding the special meeting of ARCA's stockholders, please contact ARCA's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated at (877) 750-8310 (toll-free).

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically and other targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as one or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

ARCA biopharma Investor & Media Contact:

Jeff Dekker

720.940.2122

...



Oruka Therapeutics Investor Relations Contact:

Alan

