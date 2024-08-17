TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results For The Half Year Ended April 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, today announced its results for the half year ended April 30, 2024. Ms. Sheng Xu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The Company reported a net loss of approximately $2.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, primarily due to a significant decline in revenue caused by the loss of a few key insurance company partners. However, we are encouraged by the increase in the commissions from liability insurance of approximately $24,000 compared to the same period in 2023, indicating our success in expanding our liability insurance business.” “We are actively pursuing strategies, such as expanding into the Hong Kong insurance brokerage market and diversifying our client base, to mitigate the impact of the lost partnerships and improve the Company's financial performance in the future.” Selected Half Year 2024 Financial Metrics

Six Months Ended April 30, Changes in ($ in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2024 2023 Percentage Revenues $ 0.2 $ 0.7 (75.4) % Total operating expenses 3.1 2.7 18.4 % Loss from operations (3.0) (1.9) 53.7 % Net loss (2.6) (1.5) 75.3 %



Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2024 totaled $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 75.4%, compared with $0.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023. This significant decrease was primarily attributable to the loss of certain insurance company partners.

Operating Expenses

During the six months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, operating expenses included selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.



Selling and marketing expenses amounted to $1.2 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 26.5%. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in advertising costs and other miscellaneous items. General and administrative expenses amounted to $2.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, an increase of $0.9 million, or 83.0%.

Loss from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, for the six months ended April 30, 2024, loss from operations amounted to $3.0 million, as compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023.

Net Loss

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was $2.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, a change of $1.1 million, or 75.3%.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS) As of April 30, 2024 October 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 27,456,502 $ 2,383 Restricted cash 700,530 692,692 Short-term investments - 26,797,081 Accounts receivable 7,844 18,960 Other current assets 90,333 107,508 Total Current Assets 28,255,209 27,618,624 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net 61,518 54,870 Note receivable 7,800,000 7,800,000 Interest receivable 78,000 - Property and equipment, net 5,605 6,280 Intangible assets, net 1,766,961 - Total Non-current Assets 9,712,084 7,861,150 Total Assets $ 37,967,293 $ 35,479,774 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Acquisition payable $ 1,875,002 $ - Operating lease liabilities 24,892 57,402 Taxes payable 626,150 623,825 Salary payable 815,449 726,330 Accrued liabilities and other payables 932,295 481,801 Due to related parties 1,310,545 1,173,510 Total Current Liabilities 5,584,333 3,062,868 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion 39,872 - Total Non-current Liabilities 39,872 - Total Liabilities 5,624,205 3,062,868 EQUITY: TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Class A ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 1,372,949 and 674,949 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively 34,324 16,874 Class B ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023 1,250 1,250 Additional paid-in capital 46,361,339 44,108,774 Accumulated deficit (10,909,039 ) (8,303,691 ) Statutory reserve 275,150 275,150 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,420,333 ) (3,681,845 ) Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity 32,342,691 32,416,512 Non-controlling interest 397 394 Total Equity 32,343,088 32,416,906 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 37,967,293 $ 35,479,774





TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDESNSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS) (IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 178,345 $ 724,859 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling and marketing 1,149,083 1,564,353 General and administrative - professional fees 390,503 735,314 General and administrative - compensation and related benefits 1,521,846 290,810 General and administrative - other 79,743 62,368 Total Operating Expenses 3,141,175 2,652,845 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,962,830 ) (1,927,986 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 348,639 468,200 Other income (expense) 22,940 (6,464 ) Total Other Income, net 371,579 461,736 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,591,251 ) (1,466,250 ) INCOME TAXES 14,098 20,003 NET LOSS $ (2,605,349 ) $ (1,486,253 ) LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (1 ) - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,605,348 ) $ (1,486,253 ) NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS: Basic and diluted $ (2.68 ) $ (2.50 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 970,721 594,901 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS: NET LOSS $ (2,605,349 ) $ (1,486,253 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unrealized foreign currency translation gain 261,516 1,485,978 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (2,343,833 ) (275 ) LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 3 23 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,343,836 ) $ (298 )





TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,605,349 ) $ (1,486,253 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 30,896 1,017 Amortization of right-of-use assets 36,835 55,334 Stock-based compensation and service expense 2,270,015 1,068,000 Bad debt provision 18,073 25 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 735 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,423 (60,321 ) Security deposit - 4,402 Interest receivable (78,000 ) 262,192 Due from related party - 1,444 Other assets 397 55,340 Taxes payable (4,086 ) 24,428 Salary payable 91,969 204,189 Accrued liabilities and other payables 518,567 (8,959 ) Due to related parties 3,611 683,003 Operating lease liabilities (36,141 ) (42,993 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 258,210 761,583 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from note receivable - 7,500,000 Cash acquired on acquisition 77,893 - Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 27,336,938 27,615,075 NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 27,414,831 35,115,075 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from related parties' borrowings 93,794 - Repayments of related parties' borrowings (35,807 ) - NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 57,987 - EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (269,071 ) 84,307 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 27,461,957 35,960,965 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period 695,075 695,242 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period $ 28,157,032 $ 36,656,207 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for: Interest $ - $ - Income taxes $ 1,423 $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Reissuance of treasury stock $ - $ 25,000 Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf $ 75,333 $ - Accrued purchase price related to acquisition $ 1,875,002 $ - RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH Cash at beginning of period $ 2,383 $ 2,508 Restricted cash at beginning of period 692,692 692,734 Total cash and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 695,075 $ 695,242 Cash at end of period $ 27,456,502 $ 35,923,605 Restricted cash at end of period 700,530 732,602 Total cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,157,032 $ 36,656,207