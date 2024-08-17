Howard Community College Debuts New College, Athletic Branding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, MD, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College President Daria J. Willis today unveiled new institutional and athletic branding, debuting new marks for the first time since 2014. The new logos were introduced during the college's annual Day of Learning, which closes college operations for one day to engage full-time employees in lectures, programs, and activities designed to inspire creativity and enhance knowledge.

The HCC Office of Public Relations and Marketing and its creative services team members designed the updated branding, maintaining the college's traditional colors while modernizing typography and imagery. A committee of faculty, students, and staff from the college's academic, athletic, and operational departments developed concepts for the new brand standards.

"This is a momentous occasion for our college as we look to engage new communities of students, donors, partners, and advocates," said Sean P. Keller, chair of the Howard Community College Board of Trustees. "The board fully supports Dr. Willis' strategic vision for making the HCC brand uniquely distinctive in higher education in our region and nation."

"I am honored to have this administration introduce the next era of our identity as a premier college of choice," said Dr. Willis. "HCC is a flagship institution for our students, employees, and neighbors. Our new branding reflects our reverence for our traditions and our responsibility for innovation in teaching, learning, and training. Our campus is so proud of the tremendous work of our rebranding committee and our creative team for capturing the spirit of Dragon Country in this new imagery."

Launching its new branding follows several recent and historic milestones for the college. Earlier this week, inventor Thomas P. Clement donated $2.5 million to the HCC Department of Engineering, the largest gift in the college's history. Earlier this year, the college announced plans to reopen its on-campus Children's Learning Center in collaboration with the Community Action Council of Howard County. It was designated as the host location for the county's first Boys & Girls Club of America afterschool program. HCC will be the first community college in Maryland to offer Boys & Girls Club programming.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.



Attachment

Howard Community College Logos

