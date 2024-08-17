Australian Oilseeds Announces Attendance At Sidoti Micro-Cap Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cootamundra New South Wales, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (“Australian Oilseeds” or“AOI”) (NASDAQ: COOT), which manufactures and sells sustainable, non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils globally, announced today its attendance at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual from August 14-15, 2024. The Sidoti Micro-Cap event provides issuers and microcap investors the critical interaction that can be so elusive in the sector. Over the past two days, AOI's senior management met with more than 20 prominent investment bankers, wealth managers, and private lenders all interested in investing in the agricultural industry.

“I am excited to share Australian Oilseeds' journey towards transforming the food production and farming space with future-minded investors. We look forward to engaging more institutions, family offices, and new partners seeking to diversify into the regenerative farming and agricultural tech ecosystem,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer of AOI.

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the“AOI”) is a Nasdaq listed Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its subsidiaries, including Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd, is focused on becoming a global leader in providing chemical-free non-GMO feed ingredients into the food supply chain as we continue to provide a healthier option for all consumers on a larger scale.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.

Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. (the“Company”) is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company's cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Stuarts Humphries (Cayman Islands) represents Australian Oilseeds in connection with Cayman Islands law matters. Rimon P.C. serves as United States counsel to Australian Oilseeds in the Business Combination.

