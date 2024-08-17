Trump's Financial Disclosure Reveals $300,000 In Earnings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former President Donald Trump's disclosure, released on August 15, shows he made a good deal of cash from endorsing a Bible, Azernews reports, citing Business Insider.

The financial disclosure states that Trump earned $300,000 in royalty payments for "The Greenwood Bible."

"The Greenwood Bible" is officially titled "God Bless the USA Bible." Its name comes from the GOP-favorite Lee Greenwood song.

Greenwood, too, has endorsed the Bible.

The Bible retails for $59.99 online, excluding and other fees. But the "signature edition" copies with Trump's signature sell for a hefty markup of $1,000.

The "God Bless the USA Bible" has a few non-religious additions. That includes a text of the chorus of the "God Bless The USA" song, the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

However, the website states that the Bible is "not political" and "not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump."

Trump promoted the Bible in March via a post on Truth Social.

"Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country," he said. "And I truly believe that we need to bring them back."

He added: "All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many; it's my favorite book."

"Let's make America pray again," was his closing line.

Apart from the Bible royalties, he also made about $4.5 million from "Letters to Trump" royalty payments, per the financial disclosure.

According to his merchandise website, "Letters to Trump" is a collection of "hand-picked letters between Donald J. Trump and world leaders, celebrities, athletes, and business leaders."

The royalties, however, stand in stark contrast to Trump's hefty legal bills arising from his numerous lawsuits.

The disclosure states that he has more than $100 million in liabilities from three civil lawsuits in New York City. Two of these are linked to the sexual abuse case involving author E. Jean Carroll.