Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Reports Continued Pollution Of Okchuchay River Due To Mining Waste
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Okchuchay River remains contaminated by mining waste, says
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General.
Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, made this
statement during the Scientific-Practical conference on "Addressing
Climate Change Through Combatting Environmental Water Crimes" held
today in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.
Aliyev emphasized the significance of holding the conference in
Nakhchivan following the previous one in Khankendi. He highlighted
the ongoing environmental damage resulting from the long-standing
conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, specifically noting that
the Araz River and its tributary, Okchuchay, have been deliberately
polluted with chemical and radioactive waste. This pollution
continues unabated.
"Currently, rivers entering Azerbaijan from Armenia, especially
the Araz and its tributary Okchuchay, remain heavily polluted by
mining industry waste," Aliyev stated.
Elnur Musayev, head of the Department of Non-Prosecution of
Criminal Proceedings at the General Prosecutor's Office, added that
investigations into Armenia's contamination of Azerbaijani water
resources are ongoing.
"We have made requests to international organizations and
environmental control agencies in foreign countries to address the
illegal activities of enterprises in Armenia. Water samples are
being collected to assess the extent of pollution, and a legal
evaluation of the gathered evidence will follow," Musayev
explained.
