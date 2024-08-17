عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Positive Balance In Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Turnover Decreases

Positive Balance In Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Turnover Decreases


8/17/2024 1:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries totaling $26.892 billion, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

This represents an 11.3% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $16.099 billion of the foreign trade turnover, while imports totaled $10.793 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 22.5%, whereas imports increased by 12.9%.

As a result, a positive trade balance of $5.306 billion was achieved. This is 2.1 times less than the previous year.

MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568767


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search