Positive Balance In Azerbaijan's Foreign Trade Turnover Decreases
8/17/2024 1:06:46 AM
From January to July of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade
transactions with foreign countries totaling $26.892 billion,
Azernews reports, citing the State Customs
Committee.
This represents an 11.3% decrease compared to the same period
last year.
Exports accounted for $16.099 billion of the foreign trade
turnover, while imports totaled $10.793 billion. Over the past
year, exports decreased by 22.5%, whereas imports increased by
12.9%.
As a result, a positive trade balance of $5.306 billion was
achieved. This is 2.1 times less than the previous year.
