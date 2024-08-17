Azerbaijani Oil Price Rises
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil, branded as "Azeri
Light," has increased by $1.43 or 1.7%, reaching $85.54 on the
global market, Azernews reports.
According to auction results, the price of October futures for
Brent crude oil amounted to $80.76.
In Azerbaijan's current state budget, the average price of one
barrel of oil is calculated at $75.
It should be noted that the lowest recorded price for "Azeri
Light" oil was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the maximum price
was recorded at $149.66 in July 2008. In Azerbaijan, oil is
primarily produced within the framework of the agreement for the
development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) fields block. The
State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 25%
share in this agreement.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.