Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Hold Military Specialists Meeting
8/17/2024 1:06:46 AM
Fatima Latifova
A delegation headed by Major General Musfer bin Hassan bin
Musfer Al-Essa, the director of the General Administration for
Morale Affairs and Values Promotion of the armed forces of the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
Colonel Elshad Abilov, the chief of the Department for
Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main
Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense met with the
guests at the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Educational
Center.
The delegation was given lectures on 'The Role of National,
Moral, Ethical, and Patriotic Values in Enhancing the Moral and
Psychological Spirit of Military Personnel.' They were also briefed
on efforts to organize ideological work and train military
psychologists.
The meeting addressed the expansion of cooperation in military
education between the two countries and discussed several issues of
mutual interest.
