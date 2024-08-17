عربي


Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Hold Military Specialists Meeting

8/17/2024 1:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A delegation headed by Major General Musfer bin Hassan bin Musfer Al-Essa, the director of the General Administration for Morale Affairs and Values Promotion of the armed forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Colonel Elshad Abilov, the chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense met with the guests at the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Educational Center.

The delegation was given lectures on 'The Role of National, Moral, Ethical, and Patriotic Values in Enhancing the Moral and Psychological Spirit of Military Personnel.' They were also briefed on efforts to organize ideological work and train military psychologists.

The meeting addressed the expansion of cooperation in military education between the two countries and discussed several issues of mutual interest.

AzerNews

