President Vladimir Putin To Embark On State Visit To Azerbaijan
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to
Azerbaijan on August 18-19, Azernews reprots,
citing TASS.
The discussions will focus on the future development of
Russia-Azerbaijan relations, strategic partnership and alliance
issues, as well as current international and regional problems.
The signing of intergovernmental documents is planned at the
conclusion of the visit.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.