عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Vladimir Putin To Embark On State Visit To Azerbaijan

President Vladimir Putin To Embark On State Visit To Azerbaijan


8/17/2024 1:06:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19, Azernews reprots, citing TASS.

The discussions will focus on the future development of Russia-Azerbaijan relations, strategic partnership and alliance issues, as well as current international and regional problems.

The signing of intergovernmental documents is planned at the conclusion of the visit.

MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568762


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search