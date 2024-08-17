Shusha State Reserve Highlights Legacy Of Garabagh Architectural School
The Shusha City State Reserve has presented a video about the founder of the Garabagh architectural
school, Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi, Azernews
reports.
The video contains extensive information about the life and work
of the Azerbaijani architect.
Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi was an Azerbaijani architect and
one of the representatives of Garabagh architecture schools.
Buildings by Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi featured traditional
and romantic elements.
A characteristic feature of his design was rational and skilful
use of traditional local architecture.
Known as one of the most famous architects of his time,
Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi designed multiple constructions in
Azerbaijan and other countries.
Construction of Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque was completed with
orders of Govhar Agha, daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan
approximately eight years before the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was
built.
The Imamzade Mosque he built in Barda is the first temple with
four minarets in Azerbaijan. Magnificent works of art created by
the architect from Shusha can be found in Fuzuli, Aghdam and
Tartar.
