Manthan School Hosts Global University Festival In Hyderabad: Over 100 Universities Unite For An Intriguing Educational Showcase

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Over 100 universities from across the globe attended in the Future Pathways Festival organised by Manthan School on 2nd august 2024. The event saw participation of universities from India, US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The festival was a remarkable achievement, attracting high school parents and students who greatly benefited from engaging discussions with university representatives at the table fair. It was further enriched by interactive breakout sessions that were seamlessly incorporated into the event.





Manthan Students interacting with University Delegates at the Future Pathways University Festival



"The festival provided me with invaluable insights. I now have a much clearer idea of which stream to choose for my higher education and which colleges would be the best fit for me," exclaimed a student of Manthan. Meanwhile, a parent of a 12th grader expressed his appreciation for the school's initiative. "I had the opportunity to meet delegates from many universities where I hope to enroll my child, and now I can make a much more informed decision." he said. Ms. Fairina Siddiqui, the College & Career Counsellor at Manthan , expressed, "By facilitating direct engagement between students, parents, and leading universities, the Future Pathways Festival at Manthan has significantly empowered our student community to make informed decisions about their college and career pathways. This event underscores our commitment to guiding student aspirations, while also providing universities with valuable insights into the dynamic environment and high calibre of our students”.





Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School said,“I congratulate and extend my best wishes to all the university representatives who attended the University Festival. It is an honour for us to have delegates from such prestigious institutions at our school. The congregation has been a very fruitful and gaining experience for Manthan's parents and student community. It fills me with a sense of accomplishment to see so many students and their parents be a part of the University festival with such enthusiasm and anticipations for their academic future.”





This exposure not only helped broaden perspectives of students and parents, but also empowered them with a comprehensive understanding of the factors to consider making well-informed choices about their future pathways.