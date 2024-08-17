Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) NSS Units Honored with National Humanitarian Excellence Award for Exemplary Social Service

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India The National Service Scheme (NSS) Units I & II of the Manipal Institute of (MIT) were recently honored with the prestigious " Humanitarian Excellence Award 2024 ". The award, presented by the I Care Foundation India under the aegis of NITI Aayog & MSME, of India, recognizes the outstanding social work initiatives undertaken by the NSS units. The award ceremony coincided with the 78th Independence Day and World Humanitarian Day and took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, Dwarka.



The award was received by Commander (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director of MIT Manipal, and Dr. Balakrishna S. Maddodi, MIT NSS Program Officer, alongside MIT Administrative Officer Sri Ratnakar Samanth. The award was presented by Honorable Sri Santosh Bagrodia, former Coal Minister of India and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The event also featured the presence of veteran actor Sri Surendra Pal Singh, renowned for his role as Dronacharya in the Mahabharat series, who commended the remarkable efforts of the NSS units in uplifting communities.





The NSS units at MIT Manipal have consistently made a significant impact on society by promoting social responsibility among students, academics, and the community. During the academic year 2023–24, the units organized over 45 community-centric programs. These initiatives included blood donation camps to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation, environmental conservation programs such as rainwater harvesting, and plantation drives aimed at protecting and nurturing the environment.





Other notable initiatives included Swachh Bharat programs like beach cleaning and single-use plastic eradication, as well as a range of awareness campaigns covering crucial topics such as career guidance, first aid, CPR training, and cancer awareness. These efforts have positively influenced the lives of thousands in the community, leaving a lasting legacy of social responsibility.





Commander (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director of MIT Manipal , expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our NSS volunteers, who have tirelessly worked to make a difference in the lives of others. At MIT, we believe that education is not just about academic excellence but also about creating responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to society. We are immensely proud of our NSS units for setting an example of how young minds can be agents of positive change."





Lt. Gen. (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) , also praised the achievement, stating, "The NSS units of MIT Manipal have demonstrated how academic institutions can play a pivotal role in addressing societal challenges. Their commitment to humanitarian causes is inspiring and aligns with MAHE's vision of fostering a culture of social responsibility. We are honored to receive this recognition, which will further motivate us to continue our efforts in serving the community."





The award ceremony saw the participation of numerous distinguished guests, including former ONGC Director Dr. Jauhari Lal, Sri Vinay Choudhary, National Co-Incharge of Research & Policy at the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Sri Gaurav Gautham, Founder of the I Care Foundation. Over 85 individuals and institutions were honored for their remarkable contributions to the community and humanity at large.





The MIT NSS units remain committed to their mission of driving social change and continue to inspire others to join the movement for a better and more compassionate world.





