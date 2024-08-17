IBOTTA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ibotta, Inc. On Behalf Of Ibotta Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or the“Company”) (NYSE:IBTA) on behalf of Ibotta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ibotta has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 13, 2024, Ibotta released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $34 million, a 19% decline in direct-to-consumer redemptions, and a 7% reduction of direct-to-consumer redeemers.

On this news, Ibotta's stock price fell $15.53, or 26.7%, to close at $42.66 per share on August 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

