(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. securities laws involving Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) focused on whether Fluence and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Fluence Energy investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at ... .

THE COMPANY: Fluence Energy is a global provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewable energy and storage.

THE REVELATION: On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital issued a report alleging, among other things, that“the U.S. affiliate of [Fluence Energy's] largest shareholder and corporate parent, Siemens, has . . . filed a lawsuit accusing Fluence [Energy] of a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud.” Following this news, Fluence Energy's stock price fell more than 13%.

Then, on August 7, 2024, Fluence Energy revealed that it“has been informed that the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] is conducting a formal investigation and asking for certain information regarding our financial reporting.”

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

...