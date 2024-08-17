Russia Deploying Additional Forces To Kursk Region UK Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has begun to deploy forces to the Kursk region to prevent the advance of Ukrainian units deeper into Russian territory.

Britain's of Defense said this in an intelligence update on Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to British analysts, although Russia had established defensive lines and had border forces in the area, these were not prepared to respond to a multi-battalion assault force.

"After initial disarray and disorganization, Russian forces have deployed in greater force to the region, including likely from elsewhere along the contact line," the update said.

In addition, the Russians have also begun to construct additional defensive positions in an effort to prevent Ukrainian advances.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Ukraine's offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on August 15 that Ukrainian troops had advanced by 35 kilometers into the enemy's territory and taken control of 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements.

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said that Russia had diverted some military manpower and resources to the Kursk region.

According to OSINTtechnical, the Russian military began digging trenches in the Kursk region near the Lgov-Sudzha highway.