Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Grad Rocket Launcher, Nine More Pieces Of Enemy Equipment On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces destroyed ten pieces of Russian military equipment and weapons in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Group of Forces and killed or wounded 25 occupiers in the early hours of Friday, August 16.

Tavria Group of Forces Spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovii said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This morning for the occupiers on the left [of the Dnipro River] in the Kherson region began not with tea or coffee, but with smoke and flames, because their BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher was destroyed in the area of the village of Radynsk. [...] The total losses of the Russians in our entire operational zone from the beginning of this day until seven in the morning are 25 people killed and wounded in action and ten pieces of weapons and military equipment, including the Grad. [...] Since the beginning of this day, one assault attack on the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region has already been repelled. This is the Orihiv sector, where the enemy unsuccessfully advanced from the village of Verbove," Lykhovii said.