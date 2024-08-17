Zelensky Appointed Vlasiuk As His Commissioner For Sanctions Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Vladyslav Vlasiuk as his adviser and commissioner for sanctions policy.

A decree to that effect, No. 506/2024 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Vlasiuk is the first deputy head of Task Force UA, an interagency working group dedicated to tracing, arresting, and confiscating the foreign assets of individuals involved in Russian aggression, secretary of the Yermak-McFaul international sanctions group, and an adviser at the President's Office.