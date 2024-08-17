Air Defence Forces Shoot Down Two Missiles Over Dnipro Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defence forces have shot down two enemy missiles in the sky over the Dnipro region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Dnipro Regional Air Defence Command, Serhiy Lysak.

'The defenders of the sky shot down two enemy missiles over the region. However, as a result of the missile attacks, several fires broke out in the Dnipro district. No one was killed or injured,' Lysak wrote.

The head of the RMA added that the Nikopol district suffered from artillery shelling and attacks by kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were under fire.

The shelling damaged the infrastructure, five private houses, two outbuildings and a car. No people were injured.

As reported, an explosion was heard in Sumy today, and air defences were activated.

The first photo is illustrative