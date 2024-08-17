Zelensky: Operation In Kursk Region Contributes To Destruction Of Logistics And Consumption Of Russian Reserves

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region contributes to the destruction of the Russian army's logistics and the consumption of their reserves.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his address, Ukrinform reports citing the President's Telegram .

"There have already been several reports by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline situation and our operation in the Kursk region . We can see that the occupier is suffering losses, and this is useful, very useful for our defence: it concerns the destruction of the Russian army's logistics and the consumption of their reserves. We have to inflict maximum damage to all Russian positions and we are doing it," he said.

Video: OP

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to "each of our soldiers for their accuracy, strength and resilience".

The President added that the Chief of Defence also reported on Ukraine's defensive steps in Donbas, namely the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions. According to him, there was also a report on the advance of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

'We are removing the Russian military presence in the area of our operations and replenishing the exchange fund for our country,' he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that the Ukrainian offensive forces have advanced in some areas from 1 km to 3 km towards the enemy.