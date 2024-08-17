Hodges About Operation In Kursk Region: Ukrainians Have More Military Capacity Than We Thought

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The successful offensive operation of the Ukrainian in Russia's Kursk region demonstrates that Western allies have underestimated Ukraine's military potential.

Retired U.S. lieutenant general Ben Hodges, the former U.S. Army

commander in Europe, said this in a comment to CBC News , Ukrinform reports.

"They [Ukrainians] clearly have more [military capacity] than we thought they did, or what they have been assessed as having," Hodges said.

In his opinion, this is evidenced by Ukraine's ability to build up an attack force and break through into Russia's territory.

"So I would never underestimate what Ukraine can do or might do,” the expert said.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of more than 1,000 square kilometers of the Kursk region with dozens of settlements.

