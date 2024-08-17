New Ambassadors From Six Partner Countries To Work In Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted credentials from the new ambassadors of Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy and Mexico.

He announced this in his address, Ukrinform reports citing the President's Telegram account.

“New ambassadors of partner countries - Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy, and Mexico - have arrived in Ukraine to work. I received their letters of credence. I am grateful for the clear support of our territorial integrity and international law,” he said.

: Operation in Kursk region contributes to destruction of logistics and consumption of Russia

Zelensky also said that several meetings had been held today to further work to bring a just peace to Ukraine and to protect the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrinform reported, in April, President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted credentials from ambassadors: Jarosław Guzy of the Republic of Poland, Paul Lehmann of Australia, Urasa Mongkolnavin of the Kingdom of Thailand, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton of the Republic of Ghana, and Stephen Mubiru of the Republic of Uganda.

Photo: President's Office