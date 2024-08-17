Zelensky Invites India To Join Peace Summit Communiqué

Zelensky Invites India To Join Peace Summit Communiqué
8/17/2024 1:06:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with the new Ambassador of the Republic of India, Ravi Shankar, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited India to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit.
This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian President's Office.
“After congratulating Ambassador of India Ravi Shankar on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in our country, the Head of State thanked India for its engagement in the Promotion of the Peace Formula and for its participation in the first Peace Summit. The President expressed the hope that India would join the Communiqué of the Summit,” the report says.
The parties separately discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation and other promising areas of bilateral interaction.
As reported by Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine accepted credentials from the new ambassadors of Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy and Mexico.
The Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It focused on three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Following the summit, a communiqué was signed, which is open for accession.
Photo: President's Office
