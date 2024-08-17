General Staff: 99 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Enemy Lost Nearly 350 Occupiers In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost nearly 350 occupiers killed or wounded.



The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 22.00 on August 16, Ukrinform reports.



“Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched five missile strikes, using seven missiles, 56 air strikes, dropping 69 guided aerial bombs and deploying 687 kamikaze drones for attacks, and fired 3,371 times at the positions of our and settlements using various types of weapons,” the report says.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: General Staff