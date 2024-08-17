Ukraine Already Harvests Over 31.9M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 16, 2024, more than 31.9 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 28.5 million tonnes of grain crops and more than 3.4 million tonnes of oilseeds have been gathered across Ukraine,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers harvested 21.7 million tonnes of wheat from 4,846.1 thousand hectares, 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 1,397.4 thousand hectares, and 458.5 thousand tonnes of peas from 207.6 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 3.4 million tonnes of rapeseed was gathered from 1,227.6 thousand hectares.

In terms of harvested areas, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 1,075.7 thousand hectares threshed. In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 65.5 quintals per hectare.

According to the ministry, farmers from the Dnipropetrovsk region began to harvest soybeans. Sunflower harvesting operations started in the Mykolaiv region.

A reminder that farmers from the Odesa region completed the harvesting of early grain and leguminous crops, having threshed more than 3.5 million tonnes.