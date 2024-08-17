Clean Remedies Launches Thca Flower, Further Expanding Their Wellness Product Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clean Remedies' blueberry Delta 9 THC Gummies are one of their most popular products.

Clean Remedies' Delta 9 THC Chocolate Delight is an indulgent and creamy product infused with Delta 9 THC and CBD.

Clean Remedies is excited to announce the launch of its new line of THCa flower, now available both and at their dispensary in Avon, Ohio.

AVON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Remedies, a leading wellness company specializing in premium CBD and THC products, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of THCa flower , now available both online and at their dispensary in Avon, Ohio. With a strong commitment to transparency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Clean Remedies is dedicated to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through the power of natural wellness.

The introduction of recreational marijuana in Ohio marks a transformative moment for the state's cannabis industry. Clean Remedies has strategically expanded its product offerings to include THCa flower, a raw form of cannabis rich in tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa), which is a non-psychoactive precursor to THC. Unlike traditional THC products known for their psychoactive effects, THCa flower is particularly appealing to those seeking the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabis. This has made THCa flower a highly sought-after product in the rapidly evolving cannabis market.

With Ohio's new recreational marijuana laws in place, consumers are actively searching for safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis options. Clean Remedies is meeting this demand head-on, ensuring that their customers have access to the best products available.

Quality and compliance have always been at the core of Clean Remedies' mission. All of their products, including the new THCa flower, are derived from organic hemp grown in full compliance with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. To ensure that each product meets the highest standards of purity and potency, every batch undergoes rigorous testing by accredited third-party laboratories. These tests screen for residual solvents, microbials, heavy metals, and pesticides, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of every product that reaches the customer. The results of these tests are documented in Certificates of Analysis (COAs), which are readily accessible to customers through QR codes and batch codes on every product label.

In addition to prioritizing quality and safety, Clean Remedies is deeply committed to sustainability and supporting local farming communities. The hemp used in their products is sun-grown by farmers in Oregon. By partnering with local farmers, Clean Remedies ensures that their products are not only of the highest quality but also contribute to the sustainability and economic vitality of the agricultural community.

Clean Remedies, based in Avon, Ohio, has quickly become a trusted name in the CBD and THC industry since its founding. The company offers a wide range of products, including naturally flavored Delta 9 gummies , pain-relieving CBD creams, and now, THCa flower, all crafted with the highest standards of quality and care. Through their online store and flagship dispensary, Clean Remedies serves customers across the United States, providing them with organic, farm bill-compliant hemp products that are rigorously tested for purity and potency. With a strong commitment to transparency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Clean Remedies is dedicated to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through the power of natural wellness.

