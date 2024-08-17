Plug Into The Sun Anywhere: Vroom Solar Introduces Industry's First Portable DIY Solar Control Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Built-In Intelligence for Direct Solar Power

Vroom Solar 2.0 Just Shipped

Vroom Solar

Invest in the Future of Clean Energy: Vroom Solar's Groundbreaking Now Open to Early Investors

SPRINGFIELD, MO, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vroom Solar unveils its Portable DIY Solar Control Center , designed to revolutionize off-grid living and working by providing efficient, user-friendly, mobile solar solutions. This innovation, powered by Vroom's Smart Solar Management (SSM) system, optimizes the Input Power Source and Load Management Priority selections at all times, with no permitting, no hardwiring, no electrician, no programming, no moving parts, and no maintenance required. Also, eligible for Solar and Made-in-USA end user tax credits.The Vroom Solar 3000TM Control Center is ideal for remote job sites, mobile businesses, and emergency situations, offering a clean, efficient alternative to traditional power sources. Pair with Vroom Solar Adjustable Solar Panel RacksTM; ideal for RVs, cargo trailers, and shipping containers, these racks ensure maximum sunlight capture throughout the day, offering a clean, efficient alternative to traditional power sources. The high efficiency rate maximizes solar energy usage while eliminating waste.Investment Opportunity:This is a chance to invest in a company poised for growth, offering exclusive perks such as bonus shares and VIP access to live demonstrations. Vroom Solar's patent-pending technology sets it apart from competitors, with potential global licensing opportunities enhancing its market position. Early investors gain influence and insight into the company's future, with opportunities for higher returns and access to exclusive perks. Early Investors, accredited and non-accredited, can join through a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine .Key features include adjustable solar panel racks for maximum sunlight capture, a plug-and-play setup, and superior power efficiency designed for compact spaces. The control centers are versatile, providing reliable power across various scenarios.The Vroom Solar 3000TM Control Center is ideal for remote job sites, mobile businesses, and emergency situations, offering a clean, efficient alternative to traditional power sources. Pair with Vroom Solar Adjustable Solar Panel RacksTM; ideal for RVs, cargo trailers, and shipping containers, these racks ensure maximum sunlight capture throughout the day.The integrated Smart Solar Management technology always makes solar-direct the primary power source. It delivers the power based on primary need and maximum utilization, outlet-by-outlet. The proprietary design delivers an industry-leading efficiency (up to 98% efficient) in converting sunlight to usable AC power, making it the most efficient technology available on the market today.Discover The Benefits:What makes Vroom Solar's control centers stand out is their unique blend of advanced features and practical benefits designed for diverse needs:.Remote Job Sites: Replace noisy, polluting generators with Vroom Solar's clean, efficient solar power, keeping operations smooth and uninterrupted..Emergency Situations: Provide essential electricity for communication devices and medical equipment during natural disasters or power outages..Outdoor Events: Perfect for weddings, festivals, and more, Vroom Solar kits offer clean energy for lighting and sound systems..Boating Excursions: Keep navigation systems and other devices powered on the water, ensuring safety and convenience..Mobile Businesses: For food trucks, mobile clinics, or any business on the move, Vroom Solar's kits reduce reliance on traditional power sources..Adjustable Solar Panel Racks: Ideal for RVs and cargo trailers, these racks ensure maximum sunlight capture throughout the day..Effortless Setup: Vroom Solar's systems can be set up in just 2 hours with 2 people, 2 tools, and 2 ladders. This simplicity makes solar power accessible to everyone regardless of technical skill..Plug-and-Play System: No need for complex wiring or bulky batteries. Vroom Solar's plug-and-play system allows for immediate power generation by simply connecting the components..Superior Power Efficiency: Designed for compact spaces, Vroom Solar's control centers deliver high power efficiency, perfect for scenarios where space is limited but power is essential..Multi-Load Technology: This feature efficiently manages power influxes, ensuring a steady and reliable energy supply in varying conditions..Environmental and Financial Impact: By reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering energy costs over time, Vroom Solar's control centers offer a green and financially smart solution.As the company prepares for its Series A funding round next year, now is a great time for early investors to get equity. See: StartEngine( )

Luke Phelps

Vroom Solar CEO

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Overview of Vroom Solar Team and Technology