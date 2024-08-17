Kristin Winkaffe Leading The Way In Responsible Luxury Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtuoso®, the world's most prestigious network for luxury and experiential travel, has recognized Kristin Winkaffe of Winkaffe Global with the Virtuoso Advisor Sustainable Leadership Award at its 2024 Global Awards. This accolade, presented during the Under One Sky Luncheon at the 36th annual Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas, underscores Kristin's groundbreaking work in sustainable travel-where luxury and responsibility intertwine."Being acknowledged by Virtuoso-a community I deeply respect and value-is a humbling honor,” said Kristin Winkaffe.“This award is not just about me, but about the global shift towards more mindful travel. I'm thrilled to be part of a movement that proves luxury can and should benefit local communities and protect our planet.”Kristin was selected from a field of top-tier advisors, celebrated not just for her expertise, but for her unwavering commitment to making travel a force for good. Her approach goes beyond creating extraordinary journeys-she's building a legacy where every trip leaves a positive footprint. The Virtuoso Advisor Sustainable Leadership Award is a testament to Kristin's pioneering spirit. It recognizes her leadership in promoting sustainable travel practices that protect the environment, honor cultural heritage, and support local economies. Her work with Winkaffe Global Travel exemplifies how luxury travel can empower communities, enrich lives, and preserve the beauty of our world for generations to come.Matthew D. Upchurch, Virtuoso's Chairman and CEO, remarked,“To be recognized as exceptional by your peers, people with whom you've built lasting personal and professional relationships and who collectively represent the best in this industry, is a great honor,” said Matthew D. Upchurch, Chairman and CEO of Virtuoso.“These Virtuoso Awards honor those who consistently elevate the world of luxury travel through trusted relationships, exemplary service and offerings. Kristin represents not only the best of the best, but also something that is foundational to this network, which is the ability to build something together that is greater than we could do on our own.”This recognition highlights Kristin's commitment to curating experiences that prioritize people and the planet, reinforcing her place as a leader in sustainable luxury travel. But "it's just the beginning" she says. "Moving forward, I'm committed to scaling up our impact. We're looking at ways to deepen our partnerships with local communities, invest even more in supporting local causes, and create even more immersive and meaningful travel experiences. We want to show that sustainable luxury travel isn't just possible-it's the way forward. We want to raise the bar for what travel can and should be, ensuring that the benefits are felt by both travelers and the communities they visit."Photos and additional information available upon request. For more information about Winkaffe Global Travel and its sustainability initiatives, please visit . To learn more about Virtuoso and its network of world-class travel professionals, visit .About Kristin WinkaffeKristin Winkaffe is the founder of Winkaffe Global Travel, an independent affiliate of Avenue Two Travel and a member of Virtuoso. With over 55 countries under her belt, Kristin's deep commitment to sustainable travel has set her apart as a leader in the industry. She believes in creating immersive, luxury experiences that give back to local communities and leave a positive impact on the world. Q&A with Kristin can be found on the following pages.About Winkaffe Global TravelWinkaffe Global Travel specializes in designing personalized, luxury travel experiences that emphasize sustainability and cultural immersion. The company donates 10% of its profits to community organizations in the destinations it serves, ensuring that every trip makes a difference. For more information, visit .About VirtuosoVirtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. By invitation only, Virtuoso comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors across 58 countries. Leveraging its preferred partnerships with the world's finest hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and tour companies, Virtuoso provides its clients with exclusive amenities and unparalleled access. For more information, visit .

