Contessa Gallery Southampton Unveils Exclusive Salvador Dalí Exhibit With Noted Expert Talk - A Must-See Event

Individual Place Furstenberg, 1971

Salvador Dalí "Individual Argus in Color, 1963" | Hand Colored Copper Etching on Japon

Salvador Dali "Individual Diane De Poitiers, 1971" | Hand Colored Copper Etching on Arches

Salvador Dalí "Hippies Suite: Nude With Garter, 1969-1970" | Hand Colored Copper Etching on Japon

Salvador Dalí "Individual Marguerite, 1968" | Hand Colored Copper Etching on Japon

Explore the Mind of a Master: Salvador Dalí Exhibit at Contessa Southampton

- Noted Dalí ExpertSOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contessa Gallery is proud to announce the highly anticipated Salvador Dalí exhibit at their Southampton location, set to mesmerize art enthusiasts from August 16 through September 8. This unparalleled showcase of Dalí's masterpieces promises to be a cultural event of global significance.The exhibit will kick off with an exclusive champagne opening reception on August 16 from 5 to 9 PM, August 17 from 12-5 PM, and August 18 from 10 AM to 2 PM featuring a captivating talk by a distinguished Dalí expert. This unique opportunity to delve into the mind of the surrealist genius is sure to draw attention from major news outlets and media across the world.Art lovers are invited to immerse themselves in the surreal world of Salvador Dalí, as Contessa Gallery welcomes guests to explore the profound impact of Dalí's visionary art.Steve Hartman, Owner of Contessa Gallery, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark event, stating, "We are honored to present this exceptional collection of Salvador Dalí's works in Southampton. Dalí's art has transcended time and continues to inspire audiences globally, and we are thrilled to share his legacy with the world."For press inquiries and further information about the exhibit, please contact Steve Hartman at 216-956-2825.Join us for an unforgettable artistic journey into the surreal realm of Salvador Dali at Contessa Gallery in Southampton, where his visionary creations will leave an indelible mark on the art world.###

