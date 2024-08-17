Tina Marie Ray Unveils Provocative Book 'America's Moral Compass: The Beginning Of Sorrows'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Exploring the Signs of the Times and the Imminent Return of Jesus Christ”

UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tina Marie Ray, acclaimed author and poet, announces the release of her thought-provoking book, "America's Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows ." This timely work examines the current state of the world, drawing on biblical prophecies and modern events to highlight the urgent need for moral and spiritual renewal."America's Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows" serves as a wake-up call, urging readers to pay attention to the signs of the times. The book employs powerful symbols such as the hourglass, representing the sands of time and the need for immediate action to get our houses in order before the return of Jesus Christ, and the compass, which indicates the troubling direction in which America is heading.Ray delves into the concept of "Jacob's trouble" as described in Jeremiah 30:7: "Alas! For that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob's trouble, but he shall be saved out of it." She discusses the chaotic state of the world, with financial systems crashing into economic ruin and a looming "food or famine" crisis. The book emphasizes the biblical prophecy that the rebellion must come, and the man of lawlessness must be revealed before Christ's return.Through a blend of worldly and biblical perspectives, Ray provides examples of individuals who faced challenges similar to those we encounter today and became heroes of faith through their obedience to God's word. She emphasizes that we can overcome adversity by the blood of the lamb and encourages readers to shine brighter as the days grow darker, lighting the way for others to find salvation.Tina Marie Ray and her husband Gary have been married for 33 years. She has published two other books of inspirational poetry, and her first novel, "Crossing Enemy Lines One Nation under God," received five stars. As a devout Christian, Ray draws on her deep knowledge of biblical timelines and personal experiences during the pandemic to offer a compelling narrative that speaks to the challenges and changes we face today.Ray was inspired to write "America's Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows" after witnessing the dramatic changes brought on by the pandemic, including the loss of constitutional rights, liberties, and freedoms. The rapid transformation of various sectors-medical, educational, and business-prompted her to reflect on biblical prophecies and the timeline of events leading to the second coming of Jesus Christ. The personal loss of loved ones to the pandemic further fueled her desire to explore these themes.The book is a timely examination of the signs of the times that will usher in the second coming of Jesus Christ. Ray challenges readers to consider the state of our moral compass, questioning the current societal values where wrong is often considered right and vice versa. She invites readers to reflect on the changes in America and the erosion of God-given liberties, offering answers and insights through a biblical lens.She further elaborated on these themes in her recent interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network, assisted by Atticus Publishing. To watch the interview, see the embedded video below."America's Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows," is available for purchase in , , and .

Tina M. Ray on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford