Macon Film Festival To Host 'The South Got Something To Say' Screening

Macon Film Festival celebrates with Emmy-nominated documentary screening on Aug. 17

- Macon Film Festival Board President Justin AndrewsMACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Macon Film Festival is honored to screen the documentary film,"The South Got Something to Say,” at the Douglass Theatre on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The documentary's directors, Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne, and the film's writer, Byron Horne, will be in attendance at the screening and participating in a Q&A following the film. The film is the first release from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's new AJC FILMS label, a new initiative focused on bringing the history of the AJC and Atlanta to life through premium, long-form storytelling.“The South Got Something To Say” is a feature-length documentary charting the rise of Atlanta's hip-hop scene, and the lasting impact the music and the culture have had on one of America's most dynamic cities. The film begins with the iconic moment at the 1995 Source Awards when André 3000 fired a shot across the bow of the entrenched east coast and west coast hip establishments, putting the ATL on the map.“'The South Got Something to Say' is a captivating exploration of Atlanta's hip-hop scene that captures the vibrant energy and cultural significance that has made it a cornerstone of American music,” MFF Board President Justin Andrews said.“As Macon continues to build on its reputation as a music hub, this feature-length documentary from the AJC offers a compelling look at how one city's unique sound reshaped the industry and left an indelible mark on the world.”Directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Ryon and Tyson Horne,“The South Got Something to Say,” tells the story of a city and a culture that grew up side-by-side. The project features exclusive interviews with some of the most important names in hip-hop, including Killer Mike, Goodie Mob, and Jermaine Dupri, as well as some of Atlanta's most influential political figures such as Ambassador Andrew Young, current Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The film has been selected to nearly 10 film festivals, including the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival, where it took home the Audience Award for feature films. The brothers produced the film in just under six months, interviewing over 60 producers, musicians and influencers for this epic film, which was also nominated for an Emmy award.The Horne Brothers are award-winning writers, directors, producers and individually have over 25 years of experience in providing compelling content through their documentary works of art. Tyson, Byron and Ryon Horne have worked together on film productions featured internationally in theaters and streaming platforms. In 2021 they received the Edward R. Murrow Award for“Imperfect Alibi,” a short documentary that uncovered a 35-year-old murder case, resulting in the release of an innocent man. In 2016, they were Pulitzer Prize finalists for their work on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's“Doctors & Sex Abuse” investigative series. They recently won their third Emmy for“The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Gerard Alexander.”For more information about the Macon Film Festival and to purchase screening tickets, please visit maconfilmfestival.

