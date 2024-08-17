20 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Derail In UP, No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Aug 17 (IANS) At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday morning, a Railway Board official said.

The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. near Kanpur railway station as the train was travelling to Jhansi.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the rail route has been disrupted.

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," the official added.

According to North Central Railway, Sabarmati Express 19168, which operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad, derailed after striking a boulder.

The police reported that no passengers were injured. Fire trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and a thorough inspection of the train confirmed that no one was hurt.

"The Railways are arranging for a bus to transport passengers to another station, from where they will be sent onward by a special train," said a police officer.

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

"Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations," Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn – 07897992404