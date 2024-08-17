IDF Orders Mass Evacuation In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Aug 17(IANS) Even as indirect peace talks between Hamas and Israel have envisaged an immediate ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have ordered mass evacuation in southern Gaza.

The Arabic language Spokesman of IDF, Avichay Adraee made the announcement late on Friday night.

Adraee, in the statement, said:“Hamas and organisations are firing rockets from your area towards the State of Israel.” He further said that Israeli forces will act forcefully against these elements.

The Arab language Spokesman in a statement issued on social platforms called upon the residents and displaced people who are living in camps in Beit Hanoon area to move to central Gaza.

Indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas were held at Doha, the capital of Qatar on Thursday and Friday at the behest of the United States.

The US side was led by the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns, while Qatar was represented by its Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Egyptian side by its Intelligence head, Major General Abbas Kamel.

The Israeli side was headed by Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

US President Joe Biden has exuded confidence in the peace talks held in Doha and has spoken to Qatar Prime Minister and Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sissi on the progress of peace talks. The talks are to continue in Cairo next week.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said in a statement that more than 1,70,000 displaced people will be affected by the evacuation orders.

It said:“This is one of the largest evacuation orders in southern Gaza so far.”

Since October 7, 2023, Hamas militants swarmed southern Israel, killed 1,200 people and took 251 people as hostages.

111 people are still in the custody of Hamas and the release of all the hostages is one of the major conditions put forward by the Israeli side for the mediatory talks.