Father-Son Duo Eugene And Dan Levy To Host Emmys This Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) The 76th edition of the Primetime Awards are set to be telecast within a month, and the hosts for the event have been finally locked.

The father-son duo of Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will emcee this year's Emmys, which is set to be held on Sunday, September 15, reports 'Variety'.

The two made history in 2020 as the first father and son to win major awards in the same year, courtesy to 'Schitt's Creek'.

That year, in which winners appeared remotely, due to the pandemic, saw Eugene Levy win for outstanding comedy and Dan Levy win for supporting comedy actor.

As per 'Variety', Dan Levy also picked up wins for writing and directing, while both won the outstanding comedy series Emmy as executive producers.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough”, The Levys said in a statement.“We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on September 15”.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy represent the first-ever father-son hosting partners for the Emmys; they're also the first duo to do it since 2018 (when Colin Jost and Michael Che co-hosted) and only the second duo to host this century.

Eugene and Dan will work closely with Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, who earned raves in January for producing the previous Emmy telecast, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

It will be a big night for Eugene Levy: He's nominated this year for his Apple TV+ series 'The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy', which is up for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special.