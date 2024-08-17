Premier League: 'I've Had Incredible Moments,' Says Willian As He Leaves Fulham After Two Years

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Brazil winger Willian has announced his departure from Fulham on Friday after spending two years with the Premier League club. The 36-year-old had signed a one-year contract extension with Fulham last year and has now announced to leave the side after the end of the deal.

As per English reports, he is expected to move to Saudi Arabia.

"I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years. It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans. I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart," Willian wrote in an Instagram post.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player made 58 Premier League appearances for Fulham and scored nine times during his days at West London club.

"I would like to thank Tony Khan the chairman and the Fulham board for all the respect and affection they have shown me over the last two years. A very special thank you to our coach Marco Silva who showed me a lot of belief and gave me confidence throughout the time we were together," the Brazilian said.

"I wish Fulham the best of luck in their upcoming challenges and hope I will get a chance to support the team live in the future," he added.

Willian also scored in Fulham's 2-1 win over his former club Chelsea in January 2023, helping in securing first league victory over their West London rivals in 17 years.

Fulham will begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.