Man City Players ‘Have To Be Ready’ For Chelsea Clash: Pep Guardiola

London, Aug 16 (IANS) The overcrowded schedule in club football, with the addition of international tournaments and pre-season, has made it very difficult for footballers to take well-deserved breaks from the game.

Ahead of the opening weekend, Manchester City have just seen their big stars the likes of England trio Phil Foden, John Stones, and Kyle Walker return to training and will be in contention to play against Chelsea in the opening weekend.

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that the team would have surely liked to give its players more rest but the schedule does not allow them to do so and the team now needs to be 'ready' to face Chelsea on Sunday.

“We prioritise the rest, absolutely, I would love to give even more time, but it is what it is. I demand the best from Sunday against Chelsea. We know we have to take points as soon as possible and when the players are fitter and in better physical condition, they have to be ready,” said Guardiola to reporters in the pre-game conference.

A positive note for the Manchester-based side is the availability of their players. Guardiola confirmed most of them will be fit to start this week. However, he went on to reveal that there is 'no chance', that the team's midfield anchor Rodri will play against Chelsea.

Another cause for concern for the side will be the injury of youngster Oscar Bobb. The 21-year-old was mighty impressive during pre-season and the manager had confirmed he was impressed by what he had seen. Unfortunately, he got injured during a training session and is expected to be out for three to four months.

“It was in the training session and unfortunately he had a big impact and was injured. He will have surgery and hopefully, he will be well and we welcome him back as soon as possible in three, or four months. We are so sad for him, but not because he was making an incredible pre-season, because that doesn't matter when [the] injury is a long time it is a problem and we're looking forward to seeing him again as soon as possible,” he concluded.