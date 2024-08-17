Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Greets Hockey Star Amit Rohidas, Calls Him 'Pride Of State'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi greeted star hockey player Amit Rohidas at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday. CM Majhi praised Amit, calling him "the pride of Odisha".

Majhi further said that Amit is the real identity of Odia Asmita (Odisha self-identity) who carried forward this Asmita to the global stage.

"The Indian Hockey Team will clinch the medal in the next at the Los Angeles in 2028 with the good wishes of 4.5 crore Odia people and the blessings of Lord Jagannath," CM Majhi expressed hope.

He said that the Odisha has extended the sponsorship of the Indian Hockey team till 2036.

Narrating Amit's success journey in hockey, CM Majhi said that Amit took birth at Saunamara village in Sundargarh district known as the hockey fortress of Odisha.

He said Amit's journey from his village to the Panposh Hostel and from there to the Indian Hockey team has been glorious.

Majhi stated that Amit has been playing a major role in the win of the Indian team in national and international hockey championships since 2017.

On the other hand, Amit stated that his heart was longing to reach Odisha since the success in the Paris Olympics.

"I am very happy to reach Bhubaneswar and meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. We (Indian Hockey Team) have created a record by winning back-to-back medals in the Olympics after 52 years," said Amit.

Amit also gifted the Olympic jersey carrying the signatures of all the players of the Indian Hockey team and the Paris Olympics mascot to CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister said that the jersey will inspire the hockey players of the state.

The international hockey player also gifted a Konark Chakra replica to CM Majhi on the occasion.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and other ministers and dignitaries were present during the meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

Later, Amit also met former CM and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence here.

Notably, Amit was the member of the Indian Hockey Team that won the Bronze medal in the recently held 2024 Paris Olympics.