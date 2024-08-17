Team India In ‘Tournament Mode’ Ahead Of SAFF U20 Championship: Ranjan Chaudhuri

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Aug 16 (IANS) A focused India U20 Men's National Team on Friday landed in Nepal, on the eve of their SAFF U20 Championship campaign. The India U20s were well received at the Tribhuvan International Airport by representatives from the All Nepal Association, who presented every member of the squad with the traditional 'khada' scarf of Nepal.

India have been training in Goa for two months before the SAFF U20 campaign, and head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri feels that the team has now well and truly entered mode.

“We have come to Nepal with a positive mindset. Of course, there have been ups and downs during the preparatory phase, but the team is in tournament mode now,” said Chaudhuri to the AIFF media team.

India will begin their campaign on August 19, against Bhutan at the ANFA Complex Stadium. While Chaudhuri is looking to get his lads to acclimatize to the altitude in Kathmandu (1,355m), the first match could turn out to be a test for the boys.

“We are at a higher altitude of course, and our first match is against a team that's used to playing at higher altitude. But it is what it is. We have to keep our heads down and play our game,” said Chaudhuri.

“Now it is important to acclimatize to the conditions here as quickly as possible. The tournament will be played on artificial turf, and we have had our camp on the same. There are a lot of factors with this regard, but I feel that bodes well for our preparations,” he added.

Due to the current adverse weather conditions in Kathmandu, including heavy rainfall, the Match Commissioner after inspecting Dasharath Stadium and keeping the weather condition in mind, has decided to change the venue for the Group Stage matches to the ANFA Complex, which is having an artificial turf.

However, the organisers said while the group stage matches will be conducted at the ANFA Complex, there is a possibility of holding the Semi-Finals and Finals at the original venue, Dasharath Stadium, provided the weather conditions improve.

India will face Bhutan before turning their attention towards Maldives who they will play in their final Group B game.