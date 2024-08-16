(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16th August 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 15th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,211 Lowest price per share (pence): 688.00 Highest price per share (pence): 700.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 693.2454

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 693.2454 15,211 688.00 700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 15 August 2024 08:18:58 10 692.00 XLON 00292841597TRLO1 15 August 2024 08:19:19 276 692.00 XLON 00292841621TRLO1 15 August 2024 08:19:19 363 689.00 XLON 00292841622TRLO1 15 August 2024 08:39:10 4 688.00 XLON 00292842372TRLO1 15 August 2024 08:39:10 120 688.00 XLON 00292842373TRLO1 15 August 2024 09:14:13 10,000 692.00 XLON 00292843592TRLO1 15 August 2024 09:41:55 77 695.00 XLON 00292844259TRLO1 15 August 2024 09:41:55 253 695.00 XLON 00292844260TRLO1 15 August 2024 11:11:26 1,243 697.00 XLON 00292846544TRLO1 15 August 2024 12:15:54 100 695.00 XLON 00292847868TRLO1 15 August 2024 12:15:55 15 695.00 XLON 00292847872TRLO1 15 August 2024 12:15:55 100 695.00 XLON 00292847873TRLO1 15 August 2024 12:15:56 224 696.00 XLON 00292847874TRLO1 15 August 2024 12:15:56 63 696.00 XLON 00292847875TRLO1 15 August 2024 13:08:40 353 699.00 XLON 00292848851TRLO1 15 August 2024 13:30:31 38 700.00 XLON 00292849535TRLO1 15 August 2024 13:51:24 116 700.00 XLON 00292851468TRLO1 15 August 2024 13:51:48 235 700.00 XLON 00292851525TRLO1 15 August 2024 14:48:37 116 700.00 XLON 00292854401TRLO1 15 August 2024 14:58:05 237 699.00 XLON 00292854718TRLO1 15 August 2024 14:58:05 118 699.00 XLON 00292854719TRLO1 15 August 2024 15:03:13 105 697.00 XLON 00292854924TRLO1 15 August 2024 15:03:13 125 697.00 XLON 00292854925TRLO1 15 August 2024 15:03:18 116 696.00 XLON 00292854933TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:02:16 19 694.00 XLON 00292858105TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:02:16 103 694.00 XLON 00292858106TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:02:16 121 694.00 XLON 00292858107TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:05:27 307 694.00 XLON 00292858261TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:05:27 25 694.00 XLON 00292858262TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:08:44 3 691.00 XLON 00292858408TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:11:23 112 691.00 XLON 00292858487TRLO1 15 August 2024 16:12:08 114 691.00 XLON 00292858553TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970