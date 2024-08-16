(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empire Eagle Food Wins 2024 GREAT TASTE Awards

BOBA EMPIRE is Taiwan leading and International-Awarding Manufacturer

Empire Eagle Food Wins One and Two-Star Awards at the 2024 GREAT TASTE Awards for Three of Its Teas

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Empire Eagle Food proudly announces that three of its tea products have received prestigious one and two-star ratings at the 2024 GREAT TASTE Awards. This achievement marks Empire Eagle Food's third major international food award since 2018, in addition to previous accolades from iTQi and A.The two-star award was given to:. Taiwan High Mountain Oolong TeaThe one-star awards were given to:.Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea.Peacock Comfort TeaFounded in 2002 by James Tseng, Empire Eagle Food has become a leader in the bubble tea industry, known for its dedication to quality and innovation. Over the years, the company has expanded its product range to include a variety of teas and ingredients, always maintaining a commitment to natural and pure production methods. Empire Eagle Food's teas are free from artificial flavors and additives, reflecting their mission to deliver healthy, authentic Taiwanese tea to consumers worldwide at accessible prices.This dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. As a result, an increasing number of beverage and restaurant establishments are choosing Empire Eagle Food's tea leaves. The company's innovative approach and high standards have earned them a strong reputation in the industry.Empire Eagle Food will be showcasing its products at the SIAL Paris exhibition this October. Visit them in Hall 5, Booth 5C E224 to explore our award-winning teas and learn more about their commitment to quality and innovation.

JEN HENG

Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd

+886 425694889

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok