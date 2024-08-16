Equinor ASA: Ex. Dividend First Quarter 2024 Today - Oslo Børs
Date
8/16/2024 2:00:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will as from today be traded on Oslo Børs exclusive the first quarter 2024 cash dividend as detailed below.
Ex. date: 16 August 2024
Ordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35
Extraordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35
Announced currency: USD
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN16082024004107003653ID1108561371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.